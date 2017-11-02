Director of Marketing, The Philadelphia Orchestra

One of the world’s preeminent orchestras, The Philadelphia Orchestra seeks an experienced and collaborative Director of Marketing to oversee critical elements of marketing and sales.

Organization

The Philadelphia Orchestra (The POA) creates and shares music of the highest caliber for people of all ages and backgrounds. The POA is committed to excellence, innovation, and creativity, onstage and off, and serves its many communities at home and abroad by performing music, encouraging music-making, and improving the quality of life. The POA is one of the preeminent orchestras in the world, renowned for its distinctive sound and desired for its keen ability to capture the hearts and imaginations of audiences. The POA is transforming its rich tradition of achievement, sustaining the highest level of artistic quality but also challenging—and exceeding—that level by creating powerful musical experiences for audiences at home and around the world.

Yannick Nézet-Séguin is now in his sixth season as the eighth artistic leader of The POA. He joins a remarkable list that cover’s The POA’s 117 seasons: Music Directors Fritz Scheel, Carl Pohlig, Leopold Stokowski, Eugene Ormandy, Riccardo Muti, Wolfgang Sawallisch, Christoph Eschenbach, and Charles Dutoit, who served as chief conductor from 2008 to 2012. Under such superb guidance, The POA serves as an unwavering standard of excellence in the world of classical music.

The POA continues to discover new and inventive ways to nurture its relationship with its loyal patrons who support the main season (September-May) in Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. The Kimmel Center, for which The POA serves as the founding resident company, has been the ensemble’s performance hall since 2001. The POA also owns the Academy of Music—a National Historic Landmark and the oldest operating opera house in the nation—since 1957. Each year for the Academy Anniversary Concert and Ball, one of the city’s most highly anticipated and attended events, The POA returns to the “Grand Old Lady of Locust Street,” where it performed for 101 seasons before moving to the Kimmel Center.

Beyond its robust concert offerings at the Kimmel Center, The POA also performs for Philadelphia audiences during the summer months at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts and other venues across the region, including Penn’s Landing, Longwood Gardens, and the Philadelphia Navy Yard. Many of these performances are part of the ensemble’s free Neighborhood Concert Series as well as its educational and community partnership programs—all of which create greater access and engagement with classical music as an art form.

For fiscal year 2015, The POA collected more than $61 million in revenue, 27 percent of which was gained through earned revenue. The POA is governed by a 56-member board of trustees, and the Marketing Department has a staff of 10 full-time employees and one part-time employee.

Position

The Director of Marketing will oversee several critical elements of marketing and sales at The POA, including the strategic planning of marketing campaigns for all Philadelphia area-based concert activities, the implementation of all tactics utilized to generate subscription and single ticket sales (print/broadcast/direct mail/telemarketing/e-commerce) , the timely analysis of sales data, and maintenance of analytical tools. The Director of Marketing will partner with the Development Department to integrate traditional marketing and development functions into a total patron relationship system that enhances the engagement between patron and institution to maximize participation and total revenue.

The Director of Marketing will work closely with the Web Manager and Designer; Graphics Designer; Ticket Philadelphia and Kimmel Center Box Office leadership; Publicist; Director of Individual Giving; and Senior Director, Data Services and Web Development to establish and ensure the success of the marketing and sales goals of The POA. The Director of Marketing is also accountable for the successful execution of marketing, budgeting, and administrative duties, including the efficient management of resources and the creation of positive working relationships with colleagues.

Roles and Responsibilities

Planning and Analysis

Create subscription and/or single ticket marketing strategies and plans for all Philadelphia area-based concerts for The POA. Goals are to significantly grow the audience for all concerts and events.

Conduct pre- and post-campaign analysis focused on indicators such as return on investment, cost of sale, pricing analysis, market trends, consumer satisfaction, and product preference.

Track and evaluate all revenue channels (print/broadcast/direct mail/telemarketing/e-commerce) to positively affect future campaigns. Timely wrap-up reports of individual series campaigns analyzing future opportunities and challenges based on comprehensive analysis.

Oversee implementation and design of patron retention strategies to engage and maintain highest level of patron loyalty for the organization.

Establish the overall strategy and supervise the execution of all ticketing and promotional activities to further the “off-stage” presence of The POA through non-earned revenue generating community performance opportunities.

Provide pricing data to position products, packages, and services to achieve maximum sales potential.

Implementation and Evaluation of Areas of Responsibility

Work with marketing team to oversee, direct, and manage all marketing tactics, including print/broadcast/direct mail/telemarketing/e-commerce, with a goal of creating engaging, efficient, cost-effective, and targeted campaigns to grow audiences across all offerings.

Oversee group sales staff to establish strategies, tactics, and goals for all audience development and group sales activities across all Philadelphia area-based concerts.

Oversee Associate Director of Audience Development in all new audience engagement strategies and tactics for targeted younger audience segments across earned and contributed revenue in efforts to grow participation and revenues.

Oversee Business Intelligence Audience Analyst to collect, organize, and retrieve information within Tessitura and manage together the significance and outcomes of the housed patron data to achieve desired results across sales and loyalty campaigns.

Handle promotions with the marketing staff to add value and response to marketing/advertising initiatives.

Work with Vice President of Marketing and Ad Agency of Record to negotiate, oversee, and maintain all media sponsorships. Coordinate media spend between all Philadelphia area-based concerts to leverage and maximize purchasing power across all media outlets.

Monitor ticket sales reports and adjust advertising strategies accordingly.

Work with Graphics Designer, Patron Relationship Manager, Web Manager and Designer, and Vice President Marketing for design/planning and production of season brochures, advertising, and all other marketing materials across all collateral mediums.

Collaborate with Ticket Philadelphia management and Senior Director, Data Services and Web Development to create critical timelines and requirements for all ticketing fulfillment of marketing campaigns.

Oversee the management of the telemarketing vendor relationship to ensure high sales of desired packages and products at the lowest cost.

Coordinate with Ticket Philadelphia and Kimmel Center Box Office management to monitor inventory, manage holds for all ticketed events, and provide highest level of customer service.

Work with Director of Individual Giving to establish best practices and strategy for communications between annual fund and subscription campaigns to achieve both maximum revenue and patron satisfaction. These positions will work jointly to establish baseline performance and set objectives to improve overall rates of engagement across the life cycle of the patron through integrated loyalty initiatives.

Accountability

In conjunction with the Vice President Marketing, be accountable for achieving institutional goals for annual ticket revenue of approximately $12 million, creating timely and effective communications schedules with subscribers and patrons, and meeting deadlines for advertising and communications to secure subscription and single ticket sales.

Administration

Communicate effectively not only with the entire marketing staff but also with members of IT, Development, and Ticket Philadelphia staffs on matters such as logistics in all channels of sales fulfillment.

Create and manage concert series marketing budgets.

Work collaboratively with Ticket Philadelphia and Kimmel Center Box Office teams.

Traits and Characteristics

The Director of Marketing will be an experienced orchestra professional who has a keen curiosity and not a stereotypically siloed approach. This individual will be a highly collaborative team player who communicates effectively and with tactful directness, both internally and externally. The Director of Marketing will also be adept at data analysis, will have a proclivity for understanding and interpreting numbers, and will thrive on the accountability of reaching revenue goals. This individual will be an organized, highly efficient self-starter with a deep understanding of patron loyalty. Other key competencies include the following:

Interpersonal Skills – Builds rapport and demonstrates a sincere interest in others. Effectively communicates and relates well to all kinds of people.

Self-Management and Personal Accountability – Prioritizes and completes tasks necessary to meet or exceed the mutually agreed upon expectations and assumes accountability for personal actions.

Leadership – Organizes and motivates others to accomplish goals while creating a sense of order, direction, and active participation among a variety of stakeholders.

Presenting – Communicates persuasively and effectively to groups of all sizes through presentations, discussions, remarks, and written communications.

Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree and a minimum of seven to 10 years of arts marketing and advertising experience at a managerial level are required. Strong project management experience is essential. Direct experience with a major symphony orchestra and working knowledge of classical music are preferred. Hands-on experience working with Tessitura is required. Additionally, the successful candidate will possess the following expertise:

Thorough knowledge and understanding of advertising and marketing disciplines.

Knowledge of and experience in orchestra industry and performing arts field.

Knowledge of telemarketing and ability to collaborate with the vendor.

Knowledge of marketing systems and ticketing and subscription based sales.

Compensation and Benefits

Competitive compensation, commensurate with experience, and benefits include paid time off, health insurance, and a generous employer contribution toward a 403(b)-retirement plan.

Applications and Inquiries

Please submit a letter and resume (electronic submissions preferred) with a summary of demonstrable accomplishments to:

Ms. Ronda Helton

Vice President

Arts Consulting Group

533 Church Street, Suite 160

Nashville, TN 37219-2312

Tel (888) 234.4236 Ext. 218

Fax (888) 284.6651

Email philadelphiaorchestra@ ArtsConsulting.com