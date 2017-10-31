Senior Director of Advancement (15602B)

The Senior Director of Advancement serves as the principal leader for the College of Fine Arts’ Development area, establishing fundraising strategies and goals, supervising the College’s four-person Development staff, and soliciting major gifts for the College. Duties for this position include directing the College’s comprehensive capital campaign as well as overseeing planned and annual giving, corporate and foundation fundraising, major gifts, and Development research.

The incumbent will support the University of Utah’s goals and mission and act as a catalyst among departments, faculty, staff, students, and external entities to ensure continuity and quality of philanthropic efforts in the CFA. This position works closely with, and reports to, the Dean of the College of Fine Arts and will coordinate Development efforts with Arts Professional Affiliates on campus.

University of Utah Job ID# PRN15602B, College of Fine Arts – Dean’s Office

COMPENSATION: Commensurate with Experience. Strong benefit package including tuition reduction program, retirement and health plan options.

WORK SCHEDULE: Full-time, 40 hours/week.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Strategically organizes, directs, and oversees all Development efforts for the College of Fine Arts:

External Relations

Researches, develops, and manages a portfolio of major gift prospects (including alumni, friends, and current as well as prospective donors) for the College, the size and nature of which is determined annually.

Prepares major gift strategies for fundraising campaigns for the College of Fine Arts, including developing specific plans for individual donors. Identifies, cultivates, and solicits these gifts.

Advises and assists the Dean in campaign planning and implementation.

Conducts and oversees multiple face-to-face visits with major donor prospects each month, both inside and outside the state of Utah.

Directs the coordination of the College of Fine Arts Advisory Board communications and events, and participates in the recruitment of its members.

Oversees the Development team’s preparation and writing of proposals to prospective donors, including individuals, corporations, and foundations.

Facilitates cooperative community and institutional relationships and works collaboratively across the University’s Arts units, both academic and professional affiliates, to coordinate and optimize donor relations.

Responsible for overseeing stewardship of endowed and annual scholarship donors, Dean’s

Circle of Giving donors and cultivation of alumni. Serves on extended University of Utah Alumni Board.

Management & Leadership

Recruits, hires, trains, supervises, and evaluates the performance of Development staff in the College of Fine Arts and coordinates volunteers as required.

Develops and manages the annual budget for Development programs in the College of Fine Arts.

Sets short- and long-term fundraising goals; estimates budgetary requirements for staff, space, and equipment; and implements special projects and policies.

Participates in developing and implementing the College of Fine Arts Strategic Plan.

Carries out other duties as may be assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, the arts, Communication or related area, or equivalency; eight years of progressively more responsible management experience; and demonstrated leadership, human relations and effective communications skills required. Applicants must demonstrate the potential ability to perform the essential functions of the job as outlined in the position description.

PREFERENCES:

Our ideal candidate will have:

At least 10 years of experience in development, with strong leadership skills

Familiarity with, and an affinity for, the arts

Comprehensive campaign experience with a proven track-record of raising major gifts

Demonstrated knowledge of best practices in all Development areas

Excellent written and oral communication as well as interpersonal skills

Success in cultivating and maintaining positive and collaborative working relationships with colleagues at all levels

Progressively more responsible experience leading and managing multiple staff

Strong organizational skills and work ethic

Financial literacy

Strong understanding of the value of a diverse workplace

PLEASE APPLY ONLINE THROUGH THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH SYSTEM TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS POSITION:

http://utah.peopleadmin.com/ postings/70615

Review of applications will begin on December 1, 2017.

EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

The University of Utah is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer. Upon request, reasonable accommodations in the application process will be provided to individuals with disabilities. Please contact the Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action, 201 S. Presidents Cr., Rm 135, (801) 581-8365 (V/TDD), for further information or to request an accommodation. The University of Utah is committed to diversity in its workforce. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.