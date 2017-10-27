Round House Theatre, dubbed “the current meteor in DC theatre,” by Peter Marks of The Washington Post is one of the leading professional theatres in the Washington, DC area, and seeks a strategic thinker, marketer and leader to serve as Director of Marketing and Communications.

The Director will create, develop, and execute short-term and long-term strategic marketing plans to develop and grow an annual audience of more than 40,000, and ticket revenue in excess of $1.5 million. Reporting to the Managing Director, the Director serves as a key member of the theatre’s management team. Round House is a home for outstanding ensemble acting and lifelong learning that seeks to captivate audiences with stories that inspire compassion, evoke emotions, and demand conversation, producing a six-show season of new plays, modern classics, and musicals. A nonprofit professional LORT theatre with an annual budget of more than $5.5 million located in Bethesda and Silver Spring, MD, Round House has a growing subscriber base, and just completed the best-attended and highest-grossing season in its history. Round House is preparing to carry out an ambitious capital campaign, renovations, and off-site programming. This is a great opportunity for a talented and ambitious leader advancing in the field of arts marketing. Round House offers a competitive salary and benefits including fully paid health and dental insurance, a 403B retirement plan with matching contributions, and paid vacation and sick leave. Round House is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Persons from diverse backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply. Send cover letter and resume to jobs@roundhousetheatre.org. Candidates of interest will be contacted. Please, no calls. More information available at www.RoundHouseTheatre.org.