Director of Financial and Administrative Operations – Hopkins Center for the Arts

An exciting career opportunity is available at Dartmouth College in Hanover, NH for a Director of Financial and Administrative Operations at the Hopkins Center for the Arts. The successful candidate will provide both long-term leadership and immediate management guidance and oversight to the development and management of the Hopkins Center for the Arts business activity.

Requirements: BA in Accounting or Business Management with five years of experience in financial/business planning and human resources management in a complex educational, cultural or performing arts center, or the equivalent in relevant experience and education.

For a detailed description of the key responsibilities and requirements and to apply for this position, go to http://jobs.dartmouth.edu and refer to position #1125818.

Dartmouth College is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer and has a strong commitment to diversity. In that spirit, we are particularly interested in receiving applications from a broad spectrum of people, including women and minorities.

Apply Here: http://www.Click2Apply.net/ pxncv29r6cmbnpk4

PI100006836