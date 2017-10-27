Director of Development – Eugene O’Neill Theater Center

For more than 50 years, The O’Neill has been a pioneer in the development of new work and new artists for American theater as home of the National Playwrights Conference, the National Music Theater Conference, the National Theater Institute, and other programs for playwrights, directors, actors, composers, critics, and other theater professionals.

The Director of Development, part of the senior management team and reporting to the Executive Director, is responsible for the successful planning and execution of an annual and strategic development plan, ensuring optimal resources to serve the mission, programs, and operations of the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center. Major tasks include the successful organization, tracking, and completion of the annual campaign and membership program, timely management of grant activities, and oversight of fundraising events, in conjunction with department staff. The Director of Development will be expected and required to attend all major O’Neill events, be a regular presence during our summer performances, and take a leadership role in identification and cultivation of donors.

Located in Waterford, Connecticut, on a scenic campus overlooking Long Island Sound, the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center (www.theoneill.org) is dedicated to the development of new work and new artists for the theater, and creates and operates programs which advance and complement that goal, for the enrichment of theater artists, students, teachers and audiences, in the tradition of bold exploration embodied in the work of its namesake. Crucially, for more than 50 years, the O’Neill has served as a creative home for the nation’s most talented playwrights, directors, actors, composers, and other theater professionals. Many artists nurtured here at an early stage in their career have gone on to achieve the highest recognition in the creative fields, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the Academy Award, the Tony Award, the Emmy, the Obie, the Golden Globe, and the Richard Rodgers Award. The O’Neill itself has achieved great distinction, having been awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Obama in 2016, the 2010 Regional Theatre Tony Award, a special Tony Award in 1979 for Theatrical Excellence, the National Opera Award, the Jujamcyn Award of Theater Excellence, and the many others.

Principal Duties, Director of Development:

Individual Giving (30%)

Lead the development and active solicitation of prospects for various mid/major giving initiatives.

Devise and implement an individual giving plan. Create and manage action plans and guide overall strategy, including membership.

Progressive development of a planned giving program.

Ensure regular contact (qualified and unqualified) and stewardship of donors utilizing moves management best practices, tracking correspondence and “moves” as appropriate.

Ensure integrity of donor records in Salesforce donor database, including updating of relevant donor address and contact info, gift information, etc.

Ensure timely processing of donations into donor database, and upkeep of donor files.

Oversight and management over all donor mailings, appeals, and regular communications for timeliness and accuracy.

Institutional Support (25%)

Oversee ongoing moves management and cultivation of new and existing sources of institutional support, including foundation, corporate, and government sources.

Development of donor profile reports in the donor database.

Assistance with preparation for donor ask meetings as needed, including assembly of case and briefing materials.

Conduct research on new and existing donors to properly place them within the broader cultivation and stewardship activities.

Ensure integrity of donor records in Salesforce donor database, including updating of relevant donor address and contact info, gift information, etc.

Special Events (20%)

With Executive Director and Events Manager, supervise all event-related planning and implementation, including adherence to timelines and budgets.

Seek and obtain various levels of sponsorship for events, and ensure viable sales strategy for tickets and tables.

On-site support (registration, auctions, etc.) for all development-related events, including donor cultivation receptions, fundraising galas, alumni receptions, etc.

Ensure invitation/participation of key prospects to appropriate O’Neill events & performances.

Administrative/Other (25%)

Actively develop, implement, and evaluate progress of annual development plan to ensure resources for all areas of contributed income and key initiatives.

Serve as senior staff member, participating and contributing to executive level planning and discussions, and attending quarterly Board of Trustee Meetings, and serving as a public advocate at the O’Neill and within the community.

Produce regular activity and analysis reports on the status of contributions and fund-raising efforts vs. performance goals to ensure Development Team and Board members target efforts for maximum effectiveness, including Board reports.

Supervision and management of full-time staff of three, including Institutional Giving Associate, Special Events Manager, and Development Intern and any future interns or staff assigned to the Development Department.

Continually ensure optimal evaluative tools for various artistic and educational programs, for the purposes of developing compelling cases for support and evaluative reports for donors and supporters.

Ensure the Development Department conducts monthly reconciliations with the Business Office for all transactions.

Skills and Experience:

3 or more years of development experience demonstrating success in multiple facets of fundraising (annual campaigns, major gifts, institutional giving, special events, etc.), preferably in a performing arts or other cultural environment

Bachelor’s degree highly recommended

Endowment or capital campaign experience highly desirable

Organizational skills: Strong capacity for organization, keeping sensitive donor information secure and filed appropriately.

Computer skills: Salesforce/PatronManager; MS Office, Google Apps suite

Prioritization: Should be able to balance multiple projects simultaneously, using judgment to determine priorities, and successfully moving multiple high-priority projects forward together.

Judgment and Decision Making: Considering the relative costs and benefits of potential actions to choose the best course of action.

Customer Service: Interfacing with O’Neill constituents with a focus on excellent customer service and stewardship.

Presentation: Comfort with public speaking, fluency with mission, and ease and elegance in written communication.

Attributes and Expectations:

Ability to work independently

Discretion: The O’Neill has many successful and notable alumni and donors. Director of Development is expected to be respectful and represent the O’Neill in such interactions, maintaining confidentiality of sensitive information.

Results-oriented: Must be comfortable in a fast-paced, results-oriented environment.

A passion for the performing arts and a commitment to the mission of the O’Neill and the advancement of American theater.

Ability to work nights and weekends, especially during the concentrated period of special events and performances in the spring and summer months.

Ability to travel for Board of Trustee meetings, donor cultivation and solicitation, and special events – including frequent domestic and occasional international travel.

Personal transportation required.

Compensation and Benefits:

Salary commensurate with experience

Generous vacation, sick leave, and personal leave policy, plus two paid “dark” weeks

Medical and dental plan

Optional 403(b) plan

The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center is an equal opportunity employer.

To Apply:

Please email cover letter, resume, and salary requirements to Charles Owens, Executive Search Consultant, Resonate Search Group: cowens@resonatesearchgroup.com , indicating “O’NEILL DEVELOPMENT” in the subject line, by November 30, 2017.