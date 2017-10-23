Director of Communications – Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra & Cincinnati Pops

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra & Cincinnati Pops is currently seeking a a Director of Communications to join its communications team.

With a determination for greatness and a rich tradition that dates back over 120 years, the internationally acclaimed CSO attracts the best musicians, artists and conductors from around the world. With new commissions and groundbreaking initiatives like LUMENOCITY®, One City, One Symphony, The Pelléas Trilogy, and the MusicNOW Festival collaboration, the Orchestra is committed to being a place of experimentation.

Louis Langrée began his tenure as the CSO’s 13th Music Director in the 2013/14 season with a celebrated program The New York Times said “deftly combined nods to the orchestra’s history, the city’s musical life and new music.” Over the Orchestra’s 122-year history, it has also been led by Leopold Stokowski, Eugène Ysaÿe, Fritz Reiner, Eugene Goossens, Max Rudolf, Thomas Schippers, Jesús López-Cobos, and Paavo Järvi, among others.

A champion of new music, the Orchestra has given American premieres of works by such composers as Debussy, Ravel, Mahler and Bartók and has commissioned works that have since become mainstays of the classical repertoire, including Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man. The Orchestra continues to commission new works and to program an impressive array of music. In recent years, the CSO has performed the world premieres of Nico Muhly’s Pleasure Ground, David Lang’s mountain, Caroline Shaw’s Lo and Daniel Bjarnason’s Collider as part of the groundbreaking collaboration with the MusicNOW Festival, as well as the world premiere of André Previn’s Double Concerto. More recent commissions include Gunther Schuller’s Symphonic Triptych, Michael Fiday’s Three for One, three works set to the poetry of Dr. Maya Angelou by T. J. Cole, Jonathan Bailey Holland and Kristin Kuster, as well three new concertos for orchestra by composers Sebastian Currier, Thierry Escaich and Zhou Tian, which are featured on the Orchestra’s most recent commercial recording.

The CSO was the first American orchestra to make a world tour sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and continues to tour domestically and internationally, most recently to Asia in March 2017 and a three-week European tour in August and September of the same year. The CSO has performed at New York’s Carnegie Hall 48 times since its debut there in 1917, most recently to rave reviews in May of 2014. In January of 2016, the Orchestra performed at New York’s Lincoln Center as part of the invitational Great Performers series.

Position Summary:

The Director of Communications effectively manages day-to-day media relations on behalf of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Pops, Cincinnati May Festival and Vocal Arts Ensemble including CSO, Pops and May Festival concerts, as well as education/community engagement efforts, and recording, television and touring projects. This individual also implements the organization’s media strategy, and serves as the project manager for Fanfare Cincinnati, the Orchestra’s monthly program book magazine, and the Annual Report. The Director of Communications Department works closely with staff across all of the organization’s departments to ensure best-in-class communications throughout.

Job Responsibilities:

Lead effective media relation effect

-Inform and implement the media strategy for each season, as set by the Vice president of Communications.

-Write and distribute quality press releases and media alerts.

-Proactively pitch targeted mDireedia to obtain stories in newspapers, magazines, websites, and television/radio.

-Work with the Vice President of Communications to proactively develop media relationships and convey the organization’s message, mission, vision and values.

-Research and build relationships with diverse media outlets.

-Oversee the maintenance of the organization’s media contact database and create media reports.

-Plan and execute video/photo shoots and press interviews, including overseeing site coordination, scheduling and logistics.

-Serve as Communications staff person on duty at some concerts, enforcing media guidelines and assisting critics with questions.

-Oversee media clipping services and reporting.

-Attend strategic networking events.

-Direct planning, logistics and the creation of content and graphics.

-Serve as liaison and supervisor to the freelance editor and liaison with the magazine’s publisher.

-Ensure the magazine has strong content and tells the organization’s story through worlds and images.

-Work closely across departments to ensure expectations are being met with the magazine.

-Work with the Digital Communications Manager to plan and execute video shoots and serve as liaison to video producers through editing and other post-production work.

-Ensure best-in-class quality videos

-Provide compelling content, links and photos.

-Collaboratively direct the Orchestra’s Instagram account, and assist with Facebook/Twitter content and posting.

-Ensure video materials are being properly leveraged online through Facebook, YouTube and other services.

-Ensure artistic leadership is well represented in the social media world.

-Manage the photography budget.

-Ensure and supervise professional photographers when necessary.

-Take quality photos and direct other staff people to take photos.

-Ensure photos are being properly leveraged though the traditional media and social media.

-Schedule and oversee photos sessions.

-Oversee the management the organization’s photography files.

-Work across departments to ensure the report is best-in-class.

Represent the CSO at collaborative meetings with ArtsWave and other arts organizations.

Assist the Vice President of Communications with strategic planning and budgeting. Work to control expenses and meet budget targets.

Serve on the project team for the Fanfare Cincinnati recording label, ensuring the Orchestra’s recording are being properly leveraged locally, nationally and internationally.

Work toward increases in concert attendance and giving.

Special projects as assigned by the Vice President of Communications.

Other duties as assigned.

The Director of Communications reports to the Vice President of Communications.

Qualifications:

Excellent verbal and writing skills.

Experience in the public relations strategic planning process.

Media relations experience.

Experience with social media platforms.

Experience with photography and videography.

Ability to organize and prioritize work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Knowledge of emerging communications technologies.

Experience working with variety of personalities in team situations.

Background in or working knowledge of classical music required.

Ability to frequently work nights and weekends.

Bachelor’s degree required

Compensation and Benefits: The Director of Artistic Administration position garners a competitive salary. The CSO offers generous benefits including; medical, dental, long term disability, life insurance, health savings account, 403(b) participation and employer contribution, and the opportunity to work for an artistically thriving and financially stable nonprofit organization.