Artistic Director – Stratford Summer Music, Ontario, Canada

Stratford Summer Music invites applications for the position of Artistic Director to succeed its Founder and Artistic Director Emeritus, John A. Miller, who will retire in the autumn of 2018 after next summer’s eighteenth season.

Stratford Summer Music is an annual six-week festival in a city known internationally for its cultural distinction and its tourism charm. SSM’s 100 + concerts and events are celebrated and supported by the public, by private and corporate patrons, by governments and by media. Deutsche Grammophon Magazine recently hailed SSM as the finest small music festival in North America. Since its inception in 2001, prominent and emerging Canadian artists and ensembles, joined by world musicians of renown, have performed in the Stratford venues which the festival uniquely uses as its concert and event locations.

The new Artistic Director will be the creative visionary who furthers the festival’s reputation and achievements, its valued relationships with artists, and the excellence and diversity of its programming. This AD will be an individual likely active with, and definitely fully aware of, Canadian and international composers, musicians and music organisations, and of the procedures and principles which ensure a successful artistic enterprise.

A complete profile of the organisation and a description of this position are available on the website www.stratfordsummermusic.ca as are details of the application process.