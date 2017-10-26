Under general supervision, provides piano accompaniment for music classes, rehearsals, and performances; maintains the Music Library; and provides clerical and other assistance to the Music Department.

Accompanist/Music Program Technician (Part-Time)

Chaffey College

Salary

$1,862.48 – $2,620.58 Monthly

Location

Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Job Type

Classified Contract

Department

Music

Job Number

17-18/00048

Closing

11/2/2017 11:59 PM Pacific

Position Description

Under general supervision, provides piano accompaniment for music classes, rehearsals, and performances; maintains the Music Library; and provides clerical and other assistance to the Music Department.

Responsibilities

Rehearses and plays piano accompaniment for voice and choral classes, rehearsals, and performances; improvises and transposes as needed.

Maintains music listening library equipment and closed choral library; catalogs and processes books, records, and choral scores; repairs and protects library holdings; assists student and faculty in the use of library materials and equipment;; inventories library materials.

Records rehearsals, listening assignments, and performances.

Directs work of student assistants.

Ensures security of equipment and facilities during working hours.

Performs related duties as assigned.

Qualifications

Ability to provide professional piano accompaniment to individuals and groups in the performance of difficult and intricate selections with a full range of musical styles; to play familiar songs with appropriate harmony without written music; to do simple transpositions at sight; to read open and closed scores accurately at sight; and to follow musical direction.

Basic knowledge of cataloguing, filing, and operation; knowledge of audio recording equipment and techniques.

Ability to maintain music library in neat and orderly condition.

Basic word processing i.e., Microsoft Word, Excel; basic clerical skills.

Ability to establish priorities, work under pressure to meet deadlines, organize and handle a variety of projects simultaneously, communicate effectively in English, write, edit and proof written copy, follow and give oral and written directions; maintain cooperative working relationships; demonstrate sensitivity to and respect for a diverse populations.

Any combination of education, training, and experience that provides the required knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of this position. An example of this would be completion of an Associate of Arts degree in music with accomplished piano skills and experience in choral accompaniment.

Clear evidence of sensitivity to and understanding of the diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, and ethnic backgrounds of a community college environment.

Additional Information

SPECIAL CONDITIONS

Working hours: Monday through Thursday 10:30am – 3:15pm. Evening hours are frequently required for accompaniment at rehearsals and performances.

APPLICATION PROCESS

Chaffey College recently implemented an online electronic application system. Our new application can be accessed athttps://www.governmentjobs. com/careers/chaffey. The application must be completely filled out in detail and clearly show that you meet the qualifications as set forth in the announcement, and you must upload the following documents:

Please do not include any additional documents; only the documents that are indicated below. If you upload documents that are not required, your application may be disqualified. Please do not submit letters of recommendation or documents that contain your photograph.

• Cover Letter

• Resume

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT

This is a part-time, 10-month, classified bargaining unit position located at the Rancho Cucamonga Campus. Start date: as soon as possible. Range 20 of the CSEA Salary Schedule with starting salary of Step A $1,862.48/month; progresses over time to $2,620.58/month.

