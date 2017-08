“The gossamer-looking but gigantic structure [designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro] still weighs in at 8 million pounds but glides on a half-dozen exposed steel ‘bogies,’ or wheels, six-feet in diameter, with tapered bearings so meticulously engineered that the system requires just six 15-horsepower motors – in effect, a Toyota Prius engine moving a behemoth as finely-tuned as a Formula One car.”