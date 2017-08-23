Executive Director, Sacramento Ballet

Sacramento Ballet invites applications for the position of Executive Director to help chart an exciting path forward for the Company.

The Sacramento Ballet enters an exciting new phase of its 63-year existence as it transitions from the accomplished direction of Ron Cunningham and Carinne Binda Cunningham to a new leader, Amy Seiwert, former Sacramento Ballet principal and former Artistic Director of her own company, Imagery. The Ballet invites applications and nominations of candidates for the position of Executive Director to help chart an exciting path forward for the Company. The position is available as of September 2017.

About the Sacramento Ballet

The Sacramento Ballet was founded in 1954 through the efforts and leadership of Barbara and Deane Crockett. Its mission is to educate, entertain, inspire, and engage audiences through the powerful vehicle of dance. The Sacramento Ballet performs a varied repertoire of original works, classical pieces, and contemporary commissions. A non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation, the Company is governed by a Board of Directors who devote extensive personal time and resources to ensure effective stewardship.

Professional Company

The Sacramento Ballet features 27 professional dancers who perform at multiple venues including studio performance in their new rehearsal space at the CLARA Center (http://www.claramidtown.org/) ; the Community Center Theater; and the B Street Theater. The company employs a team of professional staff including a Production Manager, Accountant, School Administrator, Ticketing Manager, School Principal, and school teaching staff.

School

The Sacramento Ballet School provides dance education to some 500 children and adults annually. The School recently announced former Joffrey dancer Maia Wilkins as its new Principal. Classes offered include ballet, creative movement, and others as available.

Education and Outreach Program

The Sacramento Ballet features a robust education and outreach program in the greater Sacramento community. The program focuses on exposing underprivileged children to dance through offsite performances and creating opportunities to meet dancers; on building relationships with other arts organizations, and in bringing dance to places such as the Shriner Children’s hospital.

To Apply

Please send a cover letter and resume by Friday, September 1 to:

Andrew Roth at andrew.roth13@gmail.com or:

Andrew Roth (Sacramento Ballet Executive Director Search Committee Chair)

c/o Sacramento Ballet

2420 N Street, Suite 100

Sacramento, CA 95816

The Executive Director, along with the Artistic Director, reports to the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors. The Executive and Artistic Directors are expected to work collaboratively as a team with each other as well as with the Board. The Board approves the annual operating budget which is jointly proposed by the AD and ED.

Compensation for the position is competitive. Sacramento Ballet is an equal opportunity employer.

Qualifications:

Track record of building, leading, and maintaining strong teams.

Strong influencing and negotiating skills (with key stakeholders, contracts – labor, leases).

Strong interpersonal skills (social, presentation, verbal, and listening).

Demonstrated ability to build relationships with community leaders, donors, and board members.

Demonstrated experience in financial management of a performing arts or similar organization.

Knowledge of business operations, budgeting and financial controls.

Demonstrated success in leading significant fundraising campaigns with a thorough knowledge of major sources of funding.

Affinity for the performing arts and the arts community.

In collaboration with the AD, serve as the primary spokesperson to Sacramento ballet’s constituents, the media and the general public.

Bachelor or Master’s degree preferred.

