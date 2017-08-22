Director of Development – Cultural Non-Profit

Based in the heart of the Brooklyn Cultural District, the Mark Morris Dance Group (MMDG) is a cultural institution with a global reach and impact. Founded in 1980, the 18-member dance company tours domestically and internationally with live music, a feature of every performance since 1996 when the MMDG Music Ensemble was formed.

Known for his humor, wit, creativity, dedication to live music and commitment to meaningful community engagement, Mark Morris opened the Mark Morris Dance Center in 2001. With seven fully-equipped professional dance studios, it provides a home for the company, subsidized rehearsal space for local artists, and diverse dance classes for people of all ages and abilities. It has become a vital resource for the community—one that emphasizes the relationship between music, dance, and access to the arts.Each year, MMDG serves 65,000 people through performances and educational and community engagement programs, including its world-renowned Dance for PD© program.

As the Dance Group looks towards its 40th anniversary in 2020, it has undertaken a multi-year $25m comprehensive campaign. This five-year campaign, its largest to date, will:

Sustain Artistic Excellence – providing support for the creation of new dances, expanded live music programming, and capacity-building initiatives.

Enhance Community Programming and Capacity – providing support for expanded access to programs with the addition of 3 new studios at the Dance Center.

Secure Mark Morris’ Legacy – providing support for Dances for the Future and creating a clear path for the guardians of Morris’ work to preserve his legacy in a truly unique way.

At this pivotal moment, the Dance Group seeks an accomplished fundraising professional to join its executive team. This position provides the leadership, strategic direction, management and coordination for all aspects of fundraising.

