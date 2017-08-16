Director of Development – Authors Guild Foundation

Support free expression and authors’ rights to earn a living from their work. Position involves working with Board to cultivate and solicit major donors, annual mail campaigns, and a $500K gala. Generalist and multi-tasker needed.

Director of Development, The Authors Guild Foundation

The Authors Guild Foundation seeks a proven professional fundraiser with experience in major gifts, special events, and direct mail to lead its fundraising program. Working closely with the Executive Director and an active Board, the Director of Development will lead and actively participate in all forms of fundraising to achieve ambitious goals. The Foundation is a supporting organization of the Authors Guild, a professional association of writers; the Guild and Foundation have a combined operating budget of $3 million.

Fundraising and long-term donor cultivation is the key responsibility of the Foundation, and the Director of Development will lead the development and execution of a multi-year fundraising plan that effectively engages Guild members, authors, board members, advisory board members, and other volunteers in fundraising efforts. The Director of Development will personally solicit funds, with board members and other senior staff, and will be responsible for orchestrating and overseeing all solicitation efforts by professional staff, board members, and other volunteers.

Specifically, the Director of Development will marshal the attributes, resources, and networks of the Authors Guild Foundation to raise annual, endowment, and special project funds through:

An annual half-million dollar gala, including finding honorees, presenters, hosts, sponsors, and guests, and overseeing entire event, with an auction

Major gifts from individuals, foundations, and businesses with an abiding interest in intellectual property rights, freedom of speech, and empowering U.S. authors

Grants from local and national foundations and government sources

Contributions associated with an annual gala and authors’ special events and projects

Restricted giving campaigns

Planned giving (the Authors Legacy Campaign)

Matching and in-kind gifts

Mass, direct mail, and web-based giving that also builds mass awareness and support for the work of Authors Guild Foundation

Graceful communication, an ability to understand the needs and motives of donor-investors, and experience in structuring agreements that simultaneously fulfill the requirements of the Authors Guild Foundation and donors are key elements of this position. Preferably, the candidate will have some knowledge of the literary world or be an avid reader.

Candidate should have the following qualifications and experience:

Major gifts:

Comfortable with and experienced in face-to-face solicitation, both alone and with board members and Executive Director

Ability to train board members in face-to-face solicitation

Resourceful donor research

Excellent personal and phone manner

Special events:

Oversee fundraising events and trips

Work with board members and committees to plan events

Direct mail:

Excellent, creative writer

Experience parsing donor lists and customizing letters

Creativity in designing campaigns

Data management:

Extensive experience with CRM software such as DonorView, DonorPerfect, or Raisers Edge

Dedication to maintaining an up-to-date, clean, and robust list

Grants:

Experience with government and foundation grant applications

Knowledge of organizations and agencies that provide funding for the arts

Financial management:

Experience creating periodic analytical reports on fundraising progress

Ability to understand financial reports and translate them into budgets to use for fundraising purposes

Other qualifications:

Minimum seven years’ experience in progressively responsible positions in fundraising

Self-starter

Largely self-sufficient, needing minimal secretarial/assistant support

Knowledge of NYC and/or literary funding community

Proven record of meeting budgets

Ability to manage-up to enlist senior staff and board in fundraising

Highly organized

College degree required

Salary: $105,000 to $120,000, depending on qualifications.

Please send resume, cover letter, and salary requirements to Jobs@authorsguild.org No phone calls, please.