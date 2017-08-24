Conference: Communicating the Museum Los Angeles

We are proud to present the 19th edition of Communicating the Museum, the world’s leading arts communications conference.

This Fall, Los Angeles will host CTM17 LA at the J. Paul Getty Museum, LACMA, Hammer Museum, Natural History Museum and in many other cultural institutions from 6-9 November 2017.

During 4 days, 300 culture professionals from 30+ countries will focus on the theme “Museums Beyond Walls”. Join us to discuss the role of museums in society and how they reach out to diverse communities.

This November, Communicating the Museum takes the pulse of the world. Across a four-day programme of events, debates, workshops, talks and tours, you will discover the best museum outreach initiatives, the most challenging collaborations, and the most insightful successes (and failures) in the fields of education, communications, and audience engagement.

Professionals from museums large and small, historic and contemporary, will gather from across the world with experts in the worlds of technology, business, media and academia.

Together, we will explore some of the most pressing questions facing culture today: why do some people never come to museums? How can we reach new communities? What is our social and political purpose? And what are the limits?

The full conference ticket offers exceptional value as the 3-day pass includes access to all conference sessions, conference material, guided visits, lunches, cocktail receptions and coffee breaks. Register today