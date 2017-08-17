Associate Director of Individual Giving, Curtis Institute of Music, Philadelphia, PA

Reporting to the Director of Development, the Associate Director of Individual Giving is responsible for the strategic execution and management of a comprehensive individual giving program, anchored by the Friends of Curtis and the Leopold Stokowski Society giving programs, tailoring annual fundraising campaigns to meet the needs of its core constituents – alumni, parents and non-Board individuals. This position serves as an integral member of the relationship manager team within the Advancement Department.

Responsibilities:

Campaign Management

Work closely with Director of Development and other development colleagues to develop and implement long-term strategies for increasing individual giving, utilizing best practices, and focusing on new and increased gifts to the Annual Fund.

Manage the Friends of Curtis and Leopold Stokowski Society annual giving campaign, including its renewal, acquisition, and acknowledgement systems and related materials.

Serve as the primary point of contact with individuals giving to these programs unless otherwise assigned to a portfolio manager, assisting with contributions, event reservations and ticketing needs.

Design and execute data-driven direct response campaigns, supporting the renewal and acquisition appeals for individual giving, including alumni and parent giving.

Work closely with the Patron Services Manager to ensure that a high-level of customer service is given to Friends of Curtis, and to develop and implement strategies that support conversion of ticket buyers and event attendees into Friends of Curtis.

Develop and implement an annual communications plan utilizing a comprehensive scope of cultivations and stewardship communications.

Write compelling copy that excites, motivates and inspires participation from individuals, alumni, parents and other prospective donors.

Work closely with Director of Events to design effective donor cultivation and stewardship events that advance the priorities of the school and deepen relationships.

Work closely with the Director of Events on all aspects of the annual gala; support fundraising, planning and committee meetings; recruit gala committee volunteers; assist with stewardship, recognition and event staffing.

Design and execute individual giving and prospect event invitations, using print and e-invitations.

Maintain content of giving pages on Curtis.edu website.

Serve as a power-user of digital online platforms utilized by the advancement department.

Coordinate individual giving messages and collateral with those of the marketing team to ensure accuracy of content, consistency of brand, and timing of external communications.

Oversee individual donor stewardship activities including the creation and fulfillment of donor benefits, delivery of exceptional customer service for donors at every step in the giving cycle.

Utilize Raiser’s Edge to leverage insights into donor behavior and motivations, conduct meaningful analysis, and produce reports for members of the relationship manager team that advance individual giving objectives and grow contributed revenue.

Work closely with the Advancement Services team to ensure accurate and timely gift entry and acknowledgement, pledge communications, donor listings, prospect management systems, and reports.

Support the Director of Development in her/his leadership of the Development team and with the Development Committee of the Board.

Manage budget for the Friends of Curtis and Leopold Stokowski Society, monitoring expenses carefully and ensuring clear and timely reporting on progress against goals.

Volunteer Management

Create, develop, and execute a highly effective and sustainable volunteer component within annual giving, serving as the staff liaison to the Friends of Curtis Board and the Crescendo Club Steering Committee.

Develop an annual strategic plan and calendar of events for volunteer groups in partnership with volunteer leadership.

Manage volunteer leadership and play an active role in identification of volunteers.

Work closely with members of the committees and the co-chairs to use their expertise and relationships to advance Curtis’s priorities and ensure they are well versed in the case for support for Curtis and for these priorities.

Work in partnership with marketing and communications teams to develop materials and content that promote volunteer opportunities.

Administrative/Team Responsibilities

Respond appropriately and in a timely fashion to key stakeholders and staff. Drive cross-campus collaboration to maximize results.

Oversee student and volunteer workers to fulfill administrative duties of the development team, such as preparing large mailings, filing, event support and other needs as they arise.

Ensure proper recording in Raiser’s Edge database of all individual annual donor and prospect activity (e.g. actions and next steps, event attendance, etc.)

Participate and collaborate as a member of the relationship manager team and advancement department.

Maintain and update master departmental calendars with relevant individual giving deadlines and activities.

Participate actively in advancement events to cultivate prospects and steward donor relationships.

Attend non-advancement events where designated individual stakeholders are represented in an effort to enhance external relations and serve donors in an ambassador/advocacy/ facilitator role.

facilitator role. Conduct facility tours of Curtis to individuals and groups as needed.

Participate in prospecting and other planning sessions to move prospects through the pipeline and achieve best practices across the advancement department.

Share responsibility for reaching overall fundraising goals.

Prepare monthly progress reports against performance goals.

Support the development of the department’s budget and upon approval, work to ensure compliance.

Participate in related professional organizations as approved.

Perform other duties as assigned and needed to successfully achieve advancement department goals.

Required Core Values:

The ideal candidate must exhibit:

a positive, “can-do” attitude

devotion and dedication to Curtis, its students, alumni, and parents

passion for his/her work, and contribution to the field and greater good

commitment and accountability for his/her work, and his/her ability to effect change

desire and willingness to collaborate, think creatively, and make data-driven decisions

respect, courtesy, and patience for colleagues, other staff, faculty, patrons, core constituents, and volunteers

an eagerness to make Curtis a more diverse and inclusive institution

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree recommended. Candidates who advance to the interview stage will be required to complete a writing assignment.

A minimum of three years professional experience in individual giving, membership, or similar field.

Knowledge of classical music and ability to communicate the mission, goals, and activities of the school with credibility, passion, and enthusiasm; familiarity with a conservatory environment highly desirable.

Ability to demonstrate an entrepreneurial spirit and to build consensus and work in partnership with alumni, parents, colleagues, faculty, students, and others.

Strong organizational and analytical skills; evidence of leadership and initiative, tact, diplomacy, and attention to detail.

Superior communications skills, both written and verbal.

Project and event management experience.

Knowledge of windows-based computer systems required; knowledge of Raiser’s Edge preferred.

Confidentiality, discretion.

Working Conditions/Physical Demands:

Routine for office environment.

Some travel required.

To Apply:

For best consideration, interested and qualified applicants should electronically submit a cover letter, resume, two professional references, and salary requirements to: human.resources@curtis.edu by August 31, 2017. Curtis offers a competitive salary, commensurate with experience, and an attractive benefits package. Position will be open until filled. No calls, please. EOE. URL:http://www.curtis.edu