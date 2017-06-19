ZACH Theatre (Austin, TX) / Director of Marketing & Communications

This position leads the ZACH Theatre marketing team in the creation and deployment of effective strategies in the areas of sales, marketing, communications, branding, customer service, and engagement. All initiatives aim to build ZACH’s revenue, strengthen its reputation, and increase brand awareness. ZACH Theatre is the premiere professional theatre of Austin, Texas.

ABOUT ZACH

Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley and Managing Director Elisbeth Challener, ZACH Theatre has earned a national reputation for creating bold, significant, and engaging theatrical productions that are timely and relevant to the Austin community. Each year, ZACH serves nearly 115,000 Central Texans – 50,000 of which are children and youth who participate in our education and outreach programs, as well as enriching camps and classes. ZACH productions span a dynamic range of programming that includes both professional Mainstage plays and musicals, and Theatre for Families. ZACH incubates original work, cultivating, commissioning, developing and producing new plays and musicals by playwrights and composers from Central Texas as well as internationally-acclaimed artists. ZACH’s commitment to artistic excellence and contributions to the theatre field have been recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts, The Shubert Foundation, Theatre Communications Group, and The New York Times called ZACH, “this capital city’s leading stage company.” ZACH Theatre is a creative force that attracts theatre artists at the top of their professions, who can and do work all over the country, but choose to make Austin—and ZACH—their home.

Founded in 1932 as Austin Civic Theatre, ZACH Theatre is the longest continuously running theatre company in the state of Texas, and one of the ten oldest in the country. The company was renamed Zachary Scott Theatre Center in 1968 in honor of Austin-raised, Academy Award-nominated film star, Zachary Scott, best known for his popular films Mildred Pierce (1945) and Cass Timberlane (1947). In 1972, the 230-seat Kleberg Theatre opened, and in the late 1980’s ZACH embarked on a successful capital campaign to build the Whisenhunt Theatre, a new 130-seat theatre-in-the-round, classroom, administrative offices and costume shop space. In the early 1990’s ZACH moved to professional status with Actors’ Equity Association and was selected for a National Endowment for the Arts Advancement Grant. In 2012, the award-winning 420-seat Topfer Theatre opened, presenting Ahrens and Flaherty’s Ragtime, the opening production of the 2012-2013 DREAM Season. The new LEED-certified facility houses a proscenium stage with orchestra pit, fly tower, trapped floor, stage automation, and adjustable acoustics; donor lounge, and sever art pieces commissioned for the venue—all ushering in a new era of theatre producing for Austin and ZACH.

MISSION

ZACH creates intimate theatre experiences that ignite the imagination, inspire the spirit, and engage the community.

VISION

We envision ZACH as a meeting tent where theatre connects and transforms a diverse, energized community.

CORE VALUES

Artistic Excellence & Integrity

Artistic & Business Discipline

Collaborative & Inclusive

Uniquely Austin

POSITION DESCRIPTION

TITLE: Director of Marketing and Communications

DEPARTMENT: Marketing

FLSA : Exempt

POSITION SUMMARY:

This position leads the ZACH Theatre marketing team in the creation and deployment of effective strategies in the areas of sales, marketing, communications, branding, customer service, and engagement. All initiatives aim to build ZACH’s revenue, strengthen its reputation, and increase brand awareness.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Manages ZACH’s brand in local, regional, and national markets; develops and strengthens ZACH’s unique and compelling voice to build brand awareness, relevance, reputation and esteem.

Serves as the chief strategist for all external communications and works with the marketing and public relations team to advise ZACH’s executive and senior leadership, including its two chief executives, senior staff, and the Board of Trustees.

Ensures ZACH remains strategically opportunistic by continually evaluating and revising its marketing and outreach strategies; takes primary responsibility for executing ZACH’s outreach strategy to create, build, and reach new audiences.

Leads in the creation/production campaigns that build the brand and help drive revenue and donations; rallies ZACH’s stakeholders (staff, patrons, supporters and volunteers) around the brand; ensures brand standards are maintained across all channels.

Serves as an effective collaborator with the Artistic and Managing Directors and the senior management team, to support the ambition and development of the organization’s artistic and organizational goals.

In coordination with the Executive Leadership, determines priorities and strategies to support and promote ZACH’s ticket sales and institutional profile, and provide input on programming.

Develop and monitor revenue projections and implement dynamic pricing strategies to maximize revenue.

In coordination with the Managing Director and Finance Director, develop departmental expense budgets and manage these budgets efficiently. Manages the marketing budget; provides monthly financial and revenue forecasts to senior and executive staff.

Hire, supervise, motivate, and support a strategically focused marketing team including advertising, sales, digital, customer service, public relations, group sales, graphics and telemarketing.

Oversees marketing research design; uses both online and traditional analytics to set marketing strategy and measure campaign results; adjusts future campaigns accordingly based on research results; continuously innovates the overall company strategy to best serve and build its communities.

Oversees the development of visual and print collateral, including show programs, direct mail, advertising, promotions, website and mobile strategy, design and content.

Develops and implements web and social media strategies.

Oversees box office operations, ensuring the highest level of customer service.

Supervises and develops policies to create efficient customer service and ticketing services including box office and group sales.

Collaborates with the Chief Development Officer and the Director of Education to fulfill their marketing and public relation needs.

Supervises public relations and public events related to promotions and develops effective social media programs.

Directs telemarketing campaigns and serves as primary liaison with all consultants and third party agencies.

Leads the Tessitura team that manages database and economic activities.

CORE COMPETENCIES:

Builds Collaborative Relationships

Develops Talent and Teams

Manages Through Processes and Systems

Accountability for People and Budgets

Deals with Change Effectively

OTHER ACCOUNTABILITIES:

All work is performed with a direct reflection of the Mission, Vision and Values of ZACH Theatre. Mission: ZACH creates intimate theatre experiences that ignite the imagination, inspire the spirit, and engage the community. Vision: We envision ZACH as a meeting tent where theatre connects and transforms a diverse, encouraged community. Values: Artistic Excellence and Integrity, Artistic and Business Discipline, Collaborative and Inclusive, Uniquely Austin

Other duties as assigned

PHYSICAL DEMANDS AND WORK ENVIRONMENT:

Ability to work nights, weekends, and holidays as needed

Flexible hours and an ability to telecommute when appropriate

Ability to develop and maintain a work environment that delivers exceptional customer service under high stress

Ability to work in close proximity to the team while managing supervisory and customer expectations

EDUCATION, LICENSURE, CERTIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

BA required; MBA or MFA preferred

Candidates must have a minimum of 10 years of strategic non-profit marketing and business development experience in positions of increasing responsibility, with a focus on marketing expansion and identifying emerging market trends.

Strong preference for candidates with experience in professional regional theatre or performing arts organizations.

Demonstrated record of accomplishments in developing effective marketing strategies and results, through excellent strategic planning and organizational skills.

Track record of success with marketing and audience development strategies, graphic online and video design principles and production processes, e-commerce, and social media strategies, ticketing software, database management and customer service programs.

Seven years of leadership experience with the ability to motivate and provide experienced professional development to a small team of direct reports.

Present an enthusiastic, outgoing, calm, and confident personal style with excellent interpersonal communication skills to effectively motivate and interact with staff, management and vendors.

Driver’s License encouraged

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Proficient in ticketing and customer database software (Tessitura preferred)

Knowledge of arts organizations and practices (Performing Arts preferred)

Strong public speaking abilities

Strong working knowledge and experience in Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Understanding of design software

Strong writing and communication skills demonstrated by samples of published articles, proposals, press releases, reports and/or video scripts.

Strong analytical skills

ORGANIZATIONAL RELATIONSHIPS:

A. Reports to: Managing Director

B. Supervises (if any): Senior Marketing Manager, Art Director, Digital Media Specialist, Senior Ticketing Services Manager, Group Sales Associate, Priority Seating Manager, Sales Staff, Public Relations Firm

C. Supports: Marketing, Education, Development, Patron Services

D. Peer collaboration/communicates with: Development, Production, Patron Services, Facilities and Operations

Salary is commensurate with experience, accompanied by a strong benefit package including 401k match.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS

Please send resume and cover letter with salary requirements to tom@tomoconnor.co with “ZACH Theatre” in the subject line.

No phone calls please.