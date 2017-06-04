Wonder Woman Is From A Fictional Amazonian Island, But FOX News Wonders If She’s ‘American Enough’

While the first superhero movie directed by and starring a woman soars to a début weekend that beats Iron Man‘s first outing, one FOX News host said, “Some are calling it less American, Dion, because, well, her outfit isn’t red, white, and blue.”
ISSUES Posted:
