ArtsJournal

Wonder Woman Is From A Fictional Amazonian Island, But FOX News Wonders If She’s ‘American Enough’

ISSUES Posted:

While the first superhero movie directed by and starring a woman soars to a début weekend that beats Iron Man‘s first outing, one FOX News host said, “Some are calling it less American, Dion, because, well, her outfit isn’t red, white, and blue.”