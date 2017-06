Peter Marks of Washington, DC: “It comes down to the two shows with Washington pedigrees, both of which I feel great affection for. They’re both exciting, superbly staged and have powerful emotional cores. ‘Come From Away’ is a heartbreaking production about an extraordinary incident; ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is an extraordinary production about a heartbreaking incident. In the end, the more award-worthy achievement is the show that wrecked me more.”