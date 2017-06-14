Top Posts From AJBlogs 06.13.17

Development Terminology
Fools rush in … I may just be a glutton for punishment. However, over the (many) years I taught arts management and the many more in which I have engaged with colleagues … read more
AJBlog: Engaging Matters Published 2017-06-13
Dan Weiss Announced As Met’s CEO: Initial Thoughts
My initial reaction to this morning’s announcement from the Metropolitan Museum – that Daniel H. Weiss is now President and Chief Executive Officer, with the TBD director reporting to him – is skepticism. … read more
AJBlog: Real Clear Arts Published 2017-06-13
President Dan Weiss Snares Top Spot at Metropolitan Museum (with director as subordinate)
Congratulations, Daniel Weiss. You’ve passed the audition. … read more
AJBlog: CultureGrrl Published 2017-06-13
Monday Recommendation: Mat Walerian
Mat Walerian, Matthew Shipp, Hamid Drake, Jungle: Live At Okuden (ESP-Disk)
His adventurism ranges far and he occasionally makes harsh sounds, but Polish reed artist Mat Walerian ultimately projects a calming effect … read more
AJBlog: RiffTides Published 2017-06-13
Billie Joe’s secret
Bobbie Gentry’s “Ode to Billie Joe” turns fifty years old next month, and we’re still listening to it — and talking about it. … read more
AJBlog: About Last Night Published 2017-06-13