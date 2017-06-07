Top Posts From AJBlogs 06.06.17

Riverside Art Museum
In conversations with staff members of the Riverside Art Museum, I learned that their initial work in fostering relationships with Riverside’s Latino communities had resulted in donations to purchase art. But the “hot off the press” revelation came … read more
AJBlog: Engaging Matters Published 2017-06-06
Lost and Found
Long ago, I heard a lovely definition of creativity: “Finding what has been lost and making it new.” I’ve never been able to track down the source of that definition, but it’s stuck with me. … read more
AJBlog: Infinite Curves Published 2017-06-06
Diller Thriller: MoMA’s Mega-Makover, An Irreverent Photo Essay
Having been briefed by another journalist about the current status of the project, we finally got to learn about this work-in-progress from the principals themselves: … read more
AJBlog: CultureGrrl Published 2017-06-06
Pianist Vijay Iyer and the Ojai Music Festival
This year sees an unlikely but, I suspect, fortuitous paring: Pianist Vijay Iyer — one of the most inventive figures in jazz today — is curating the Ojai Music Festival, a friendly, mellow outdoor … read more
AJBlog: CultureCrash Published 2017-06-06