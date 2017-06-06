Top Posts From AJBlogs 06.05.17

Discovery At The National Gallery
While I was in London recently (returning before the latest terror attack, thank God), I stopped in at the National Gallery to see its marvelous exhibition, Michelangelo & Sebastiano, … read more
AJBlog: Real Clear Arts Published 2017-06-05
A Call to Action
At least since 1600 leaders have been most afraid of two things: comedy and the theater. Both have helped America in the recent past. … read more
AJBlog: OperaSleuth Published 2017-06-05
The problem with “no problem”
I was amusing myself on Twitter before turning off the light and going to sleep last Friday night, and had occasion to post this deliberately curmudgeonly sentiment: “For the gazillionth time: ‘No problem’ is NOT the correct reply to ‘Thank you very much.’” … read more
AJBlog: About Last Night Published 2017-06-05
Monday Recommendation: Bengt Hallberg
Bengt Hallberg Trio, Dinah (Phillips)
When the Swedish pianist Bengt Hallberg died four years ago at the age of 80, most of his obituaries included a quote from a 1950s Miles Davis … read more
AJBlog: RiffTides Published 2017-06-05
Sublime: Country House Opera in Real Time
Our more or less local country house summer opera season has started with a pair of pieces at Garsington Opera at the gorgeous Getty estate, … read more
AJBlog: Plain English Published 2017-06-05