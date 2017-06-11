Top AJBlog Posts For The Weekend Of 06.11.17

Propwatch: the facepaint pots in An Octoroon
There are knives and flames and even a tomahawk in An Octoroon. But the most hazardous, incendiary objects are three small pots of make-up. Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' delirious date with an antebellum melodrama from 1859
AJBlog: Performance MonkeyPublished 2017-06-11
More About Bengt Hallberg’s “Dinah”
Rifftides readers following the discussion about this week's Monday Recommendation, Bengt Hallberg's Dinah, may be interested in the information that Ivan Sundberg sent from Sweden. He wrote: Hallberg´s album did reach the
AJBlog: RiffTidesPublished 2017-06-10
Tristan and Isolde: Perfection in a Former Hen House
Here we are, in an enormous converted hen-house, sitting in plush red velvet seats. They are a tiny bit
AJBlog: Plain EnglishPublished 2017-06-09
"He'd once told me that the art of getting ahead in New York was based on learning how to express dissatisfaction in an interesting way. The air was full of rage and complaint. People had
AJBlog: About Last NightPublished 2017-06-09