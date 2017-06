A charity in Britain is pushing people to buy and restore buildings like the Tonedale Mills in Somerset. “The original timber structure was built in 1754, and rebuilt in brick after a fire in 1821. At its peak, making wool serge, and later khaki dye for army uniforms, it was the largest mill in the south-west, employing more than 3,600 people. Plans for redevelopment were stymied when the housing market collapsed in the 2008 financial crash.”