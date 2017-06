David Joyner (who used to be a software analyst for Texas Instruments): “Now Barney is about 70 pounds, and it can get over 120 degrees inside. … The head doesn’t come off. The head doesn’t swivel. There’s no facial expressions that can be made. I can only see a certain amount, because of the peripheral of Barney’s mouth. And when Barney’s mouth is closed, I can’t see anything. So what I would literally do [to prepare] is I would walk around my apartment as if I was blind.” (video)