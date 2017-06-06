The Cleveland Orchestra – Manager of Database Marketing & Analytics

As a critical part of the Sales and Marketing team, the Manager of Database Marketing & Analytics is responsible for using patron data to assist in designing more effective marketing campaigns, with the goal of reaching new audience segments and increased ticket sales for Cleveland Orchestra performances at Severance Hall and Blossom Music Center. Using the Tessitura CRM system and other tools, he/she will be the primary resource for the department in the planning and execution of data-driven marketing strategies: including targeted communication through database segmentation, email and online marketing, and reporting on key performance indicators. The Manager of Database Marketing & Analytics will also provide logistical support to the Orchestra’s various sales campaigns.

The successful candidate will meet the following qualifications: