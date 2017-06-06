The Cleveland Orchestra – Digital Coordinator

The Cleveland Orchestra is looking for an exceptional Digital Coordinator to join a growing digital team. In this role, you will be designing, developing, and implementing a variety of digital assets used to grow the Orchestra’s expanding Second Century technological footprint. You will be working alongside an accomplished team of marketers, visionaries, leaders, artists, and sales staff to deliver work at the highest levels. The ideal candidate for this position relishes the details and has a real hunger for innovation through ingenuity and creativity. If selected, this position gives an opportunity to work with a global brand, in a corporate setting that has a startup feel, and be part of a maturing ecommerce operation.
The successful candidate will meet the following qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Web Design, User Experience Design, Digital Design or another related discipline with 1-3 years’ experience in an agency or corporate related setting.
- Strong knowledge of social media, including an interest in latest industry trends, technologies and changes. Must employ an enthusiasm for creating engaging content for individual social platforms, such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
- High level of ingenuity with attention to detail, along with the ability to adapt quickly and responsibly to changing priorities and schedules while meeting deadlines.
- Strong organizational and time management skills.
- Demonstrated proficiency in HTML required. Experience in responsive design (CSS, CSS3, HTML5) is a plus.
- Expert in Adobe Creative Suite, Google Analytics, and the ability to quickly learn new technologies.
- Knowledge of Content Management Systems (CMS). Experience using EpiServer is a plus.
- Proficiency with Google Analytics. Google Analytics Certification a plus.
- Knowledge of and familiarity with classical repertoire preferred but not required.
- Strong collaboration skills and works well in a team environment.