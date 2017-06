“Denève, 45, will be the SLSO’s 13th music director, with an initial three-year term beginning in the 2019-20 season. Denève, a guest conductor with the orchestra seven times beginning in 2003, will serve as music director designate during the 2018-2019 season. He will succeed David Robertson, whose notable 13-year tenure as music director concludes at the end of the 2017-2018 season.”