With “Still Star-Crossed,” a new, multicultural tale of lovers (and power) set in Romeo and Juliet’s Verona, Rhimes has done the research – and it’s a choice she’s had to defend. “There’s racist casting and there is normal casting. … Normal casting to me is a process that strives for representation and in many cases, strives to simply portray the world as it actually is instead of as falsely non-inclusive. And sadly, sometimes that involves removing the whitewash that exists on history.”