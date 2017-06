Hayek says: “I have a friend — an Italian friend who’s a brilliant actress … she’s working a lot, too, and we were looking at each other one day and saying, why are we working so much? And she said: ‘You know why? We don’t have Botox!’ … We don’t have the injections. This is what it is! We don’t look as hot, that’s true … but we’re working non-stop because we can look like real people. We can play any part.”