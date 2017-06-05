Pope L. Wins The Whitney’s $100,000 Biennial Bucksbaum Award

It’s a pungent piece: “Pope.L staged Claim (Whitney Version), 2017, an immersive installation including 2,755 slices of bologna that, over the course of the show’s run, has cured and gradually leaked juices into basins at the bottom of the piece.”
