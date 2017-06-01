Peter Oundjian To Step Down As Toronto Symphony Music Director; Andrew Davis Named Interim MD

“Over his 14-year directorship, Oundjian grew to be the energetic face of a revitalized TSO, steering the Orchestra out of deep financial ruin in the process – according to the TSO’s annual reports available from the 2006/07 season onwards, the organization ran yearly operational surpluses except for the 2009/10, 2011/12, and 2012/13 seasons. While the move isn’t surprising at all, the other news is that Sir Andrew Davis will return to fill in as Interim Artistic Director through 2020 until a permanent successor is found.”