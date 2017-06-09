Pennsylvania Ballet Names Interim Executive Director From National Symphony And Curtis Institute

“[Elizabeth] Warshawer’s most recent high-profile role was as executive vice president, chief operating officer, and chief financial officer of the Curtis Institute of Music. She held the post until 2015, overseeing such major initiatives as the development of strategic plans, the launch of major online initiatives, and construction of a new building with dorms and rehearsal spaces. She is currently interim executive director of the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington.” Current executive director David Gray leaves this month.