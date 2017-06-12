ArtsJournal

No Matter How Many Confederate Monuments Are Removed, The True History Of The South Is Not Being Erased

ISSUES Posted:

And that’s true anywhere: “It’s not just the dragon-haunted South. Everywhere I have visited or lived — in Eugene, OR; Albuquerque, NM; St. Louis, MO; Chapel Hill, NC; New Smyrna Beach, FL —
history of this sort is right at a visitor’s feet, etched into earth and rock, embodied in churches and homes, and interred in tombs.”