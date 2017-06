Susannah Clapp of Britain’s The Observer: “Strangely, given the fawning on female actors and the sneering at ‘luvvies’, the theatre is the most male world in which I have worked. Far less women-driven than publishing or literary journalism or broadcasting. In all areas: writers, directors, designers, heads of theatres. That is changing. It is hard to overemphasise the difference that one thing made to this.”