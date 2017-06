Glenn Ligon took the Kelly painting “Blue Black” at the Pulitzer Arts Foundation in St. Louis and then pulled together a show that pulls together disparate artists in what Ligon calls “a meander.” He says, not being a curator, “I’m not bound by chronology or genre. It’s about encounters and collisions. I’m an artist, too. I have my work in juxtaposition with other work in the show. That’s a luxury I can do.”