Hire women playwrights. “In the ‘I Love Dick’ writers’ room, staffed exclusively with women and those who don’t identify as male or female, writers were asked to share their own sexual experiences. After a week binge-watching films by artists such as Hito Steyerl, Agnès Varda and Chantal Akerman, [playwright Annie] Baker and [playwright Heidi] Schreck assembled those stories into the four monologues.”