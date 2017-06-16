Houston’s Menil Collection To Close For Eight Months Next Year

The deep-black-stained pine floors that founder Dominique de Menil specified for the museum she founded three decades ago have worn down (as heavily trafficked pine wood floors will do after three decades). And the refinishing has to be perfect.
