“Invader” is the nom de guerre (if you will) of a French artist who sneaks pixel-mosaic works (inspired by, yes, the old video game Space Invaders) onto buildings. A lot of places – for instance, the Standard Hotel (of course) on the Bowery in New York – are happy for the hipster cachet of an “invasion”, but the diocese of Málaga in Spain is not one of them, and the city government may well agree.