Executive Director, Ballet West

Ballet West seeks a dynamic and knowledgeable individual to serve as chief executive officer and administrative leader of this prominent professional ballet company. The company of 40 national and international dancers is complemented by a school of over 900 students in four locations.

Organization: Ballet West

Job Location: Salt Lake City, UT

The Executive Director will work in partnership with the Artistic Director, Adam Sklute, and the Board to develop and execute the strategic vision that supports Ballet West’s mission. The individual will have a keen business sense and entrepreneurial vision that will foster the Ballet’s growth both artistically and financially. The Executive Director will implement strategies to: guide the administration and operations of Ballet West; maximize contributed and earned revenue; expand marketing, communications, audience development and public image; develop, oversee, and monitor the organization’s financial performance; supervise a professional staff that implement operations, fundraising, marketing and financial management in support of artistic and educational programs.

Successful experience in a management and/or senior leadership position with a performing arts organization required, as well as proven track record of success facilitating organizational change and development within a growing organization. Candidates will have demonstrated experience in providing marketing and fundraising leadership, as well as a strong understanding of finance, budgeting, information systems, human resources and facilities management.

For detailed information regarding the position and to apply, please click here https://Balletwest.org/ employment