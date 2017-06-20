Executive Director – Ann Arbor Summer Festival

The Festival is seeking an Executive Director who is a visionary and innovative leader, capable of creatively advancing an established Festival in a vibrant University community with strong interests and engagement in arts and culture.
The Executive Director duties encompass:
- Being the” face” and the chief executive officer of the Festival, reporting to the Board, with responsibility for all aspects of the Festival’s operations;
- Vigorously represent the Festival to the region’s artistic, political, business, university, and social communities and maintain active community-based constituencies in support of the Festival; Execute annual promotional campaigns and maintain high level engagement with the media in support of the ticketed series.
The Executive Director must be an effective manager:
- Oversee preparation and management of annual operating and capital budgets while maintaining appropriate information systems.
- Provide creative and innovative leadership for the continued development, long-term sustainability, and improved operations of the Festival and its programs while working closely with the Board to develop, revise, implement, and maintain long-range and strategic plans.
The Executive Director should be an innovative and compelling programmer:
- Execute the booking and programming of the Festival in a manner that appeals to broad popular community interests, with varied entertainment and educational activities in a financially responsible and successful manner while highlighting the unique offerings of the Festival distinguishing it from neighboring events.
- Work with both community organizations and university-based groups for ‘win-win’ collaborations that serve the Festival’s goals and further expand the Festival’s audiences.
The Executive Director must be an energetic fundraiser.
- Take the leadership role and support the development officer’s execution of annual fundraising campaigns including:
- Act as the lead for federal, state, city, university, and other grants.
- Sponsorship acquisition and cultivation for major cash, in-kind, and trade support.
- Advance solicitation of foundations, individual gifts, and annual campaigns while cultivating major donors and bequests.
QUALIFICATIONS
Preferred qualifications include:
- Significant progressive leadership experience in arts and/or arts management with a substantial annual budget, supervision of professional staff and volunteers, work with a board of trustees.
- A degree and senior experience in the presentation of the performing arts.
- Artistic knowledge, interest and experience in the performing arts industry and production and the ability to work with a broad cross-section of genres, artists, businesses, media, promotional partners and the public to enhance interest in and support for the Festival.
- The ability to make sound business decisions regarding artistic and programing options. Experience using industry metrics to assess the financial ‘value’ of a particular performance and sales history and an understanding of basic deal structures, production costs, ticket pricing, and market interest.
- Working knowledge of fiscal management, including fund accounting, accrual accounting, deferred revenue, multi-year agreements, grant reporting, and budgeting.
- Highly effective public speaker, exceptional written and oral communication, and organizational-growth oriented interpersonal skills.
- Experience in fundraising, including major gift cultivation, donor stewardship, sponsor cultivation, and successful grant authoring.
- Maturity, discretion, exemplary integrity, a high level of day-to-day energy, flexibility, resiliency, personable nature with the ability to ‘shift-gears’ to connect with a variety of constituents, positive leadership demeanor in high-pressure public environments, and the willingness to be accessible and to pro-actively engage key members of the community, staff, board, and other relevant constituencies that may further the organization’s goals.
Send resumes to Board Chair Wendy Lawrence at wwlawrence1@yahoo.com