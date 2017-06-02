Emmett Till, The Hanging Of Native Americans, And Who Gets To Make Art About Them

“Central to both cases” – Dana Schutz’s Open Casket, over which there was a noisy controversy at the Whiney Biennial, and Sam Durant’s Scaffold, now being removed from the Walker Art Center’s sculpture garden – “are issues of cultural appropriation and artistic freedom. Should white artists, no matter how well intentioned, represent harrowing stories that are not their own to tell? Conversely, should any subject matter be off-limits to artists because of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or other life experiences?”