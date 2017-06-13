The Straz Center for the Performing Arts has begun its search for Director of Major and Planned Gifts, reporting to the VP of Development. The Director of Major and Planned Gifts leads the Straz Center’s major and planned giving efforts by creating and implementing an overall fundraising strategy to achieve stated goals. The director is responsible for identifying, cultivating, and soliciting prospects and current donors for the purpose of negotiating and closing various planned giving arrangements and major outright gifts in support of the Straz Center’s long range programs, its endowment and its anticipated capital campaign. The Director also develops and executes a stewardship plan, ensuring that major and planned gift donors are inspired by the Straz Center’s mission and remain engaged in supporting the organization.

Primary Responsibilities:

Provides Information on Major and Planned Gifts

Develops and implements a comprehensive marketing plan to promote endowment and planned giving opportunities to all Straz Center constituencies.

Oversees creation of related print materials and planned giving content on the Straz Center website.

Initiates informational mailings to targeted prospects among Straz Center constituencies; responds to all inquiries.

Prepares call reports following contact with donors in a timely manner.

Provides regular progress reports as required to Straz Center leadership and TBPAC Foundation board.

Identifies Prospective Donors

Works with Straz Center leadership staff to define priority needs to be funded through the endowment.

Plans, develops and implements ways to identify, cultivate and solicit prospects for major and planned gifts.

Maximizes moves management system to ensure that all identified prospects are appropriately assigned and effectively moving through the pipeline in a timely manner.

Creates individual plans for each person in portfolio.

Works with other Straz Center development officers to develop and coordinate relevant endowment/planned giving strategies for their respective portfolios.

Strengthens links to professional planned giving community and maintains program to keep professionals informed about Straz Center programs.

Maintains thorough and effective record system and efficient follow-up procedures to assure that all contacts receive appropriate attention.

Cultivates Current and Prospective Donors

Connects with prospects and current donors through correspondence and organized, intentional face-to-face visits to build interest and involvement in Straz Center programs.

Answers all questions and keeps prospects informed of the Straz Center and its programs.

Initiates and strengthens relationships by managing an active portfolio of prospects.

Determines Various Contribution Options

Uses gift agreements, letters of intent or similar means to assist donors in developing plans for the use of their gifts.

Writes Proposals and Prepares Oral Presentations

Commits the plan for a major or planned gift to paper in a manner that is both convincing and understandable to the prospective donor and his/her representative.

As necessary and appropriate, seeks counsel and confers with experts to work out details.

Maintains the Commitment of the Donors

Makes sure the donor maintains confidence and enthusiasm in the wisdom of his or her decision to make a gift.

Establishes and implements a comprehensive stewardship plan that includes timely gift acknowledgement, annual updates to donors on the impact of their gift, recognition based on gift levels, and that ensures that gifts received are used in accordance with the donor’s intent.

Maintains recognition program for all major and planned gifts. Initiates donor appreciation efforts and events.

Maintains Relationships with Donors

Maintains an ongoing and active relationship with donors on a scheduled and regular basis.

Keeps vigilant to the possibility of additional gift planning with the donor or referral.

Seeks regular and larger major gifts to sustain the ongoing work and major initiatives of the Straz Center.

Develops and updates Straz Center policies relating to endowment and planned gifts, including gift acceptance policies.

Minimum Qualifications (Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities):

Bachelor’s Degree required.

Seven years fundraising or related experience including a proven track record in soliciting and closing major and/or planned gifts.

In depth studies of major gift solicitation, capital campaign fund raising, and planned giving a plus.

Knowledge of planned giving instruments preferred.

Professional style that demonstrates strong personal conduct and integrity, confidentiality, accessibility and the ability to develop, foster and maintain positive relationships with volunteers, staff and members of the community.

Excellent leadership, interpersonal, communication and organizational skills.

High energy level, initiative and consistent follow through

Motivated team player; responsive to the needs of others in a fast-paced, goal-driven environment.

Exhibits a commitment to the mission, goals and programs of the Straz Center.

