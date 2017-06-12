Chicago Actors Speak Out About Edward Albee Casting Issues

Actor and writer Tania Richard: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf “is not about a dysfunctional couple who is also possibly racist. It’s not about a Black man trying to make it in academia either. Mr. Streeter’s casting of a Black actor within the time period, on a small campus with two predatory characters cannot happen unless the Black actor’s skin color is ignored, overlooked and ultimately sacrificed for the story. Theatre is not the place where minority actors need to be sacrificed. It’s been done.”