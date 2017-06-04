Can ‘Angry Birds’ Ballet Moves Bring In The Boys? Ask Britain

When only 1.8 percent of ballet exam candidates are boys, there’s a bit of an imbalance. So, the Royal Academy of Dance has hired a choreographer to shake things up. That choreographer: “Whether that be developing their favourite footballer’s elaborate goal celebration, jumping and posing like super heroes, spinning across the room like Angry Birds, or creating patterns and shapes like building blocks in Minecraft, … I hope the choreography I have created will motivate and excite aspiring male dancers to get involved.”