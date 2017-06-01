Austin Opera – Director of Audience Experience

Austin Opera is seeking a dynamic Director of Audience Experience to join its senior management team as the organization embarks on a period of strategic growth and innovation. The Director of Audience Experience will ensure excellence in the consumer experience from the point of purchase through the time a patron arrives home after a performance.

Reporting to the General Director & CEO, the Director of Audience Experience will partner with the Director of Marketing, the Chief Development Officer, the Director of Operations, and the Director of Education to ensure a seamless experience for patrons at performances and events. He/she will represent the voice of the audience in strategic planning discussions, and conduct research and analysis to measure the company’s effectiveness over time.

The Director of Audience Experience will spend a week in residency with the Four Seasons Hotel Austin each season and ensure that best practices in guest hospitality are applied to each aspect of the consumer experience at Austin Opera. He/She will partner with the Four Seasons Hotel Austin in developing and implementing qualitative and quantitative evaluations of the company’s performance in each area. Key measures of success will include audience retention figures, increased frequency in patron engagement, and net promoter scores.

For a full job description and application instructions, please visit www.austinopera.org/about/ employment-opportunities/