Artistic Director, Denver Center Theatre Company

Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) invites applications and nominations for the position of Artistic Director of the Theatre Company. DCPA is the largest nonprofit theatre organization in the nation, presenting Broadway shows, and producing original theatre, musicals, and innovative, multimedia experiences. During the 2016 season DCPA entertained 1.2 million guests. More than 105,000 students of all ages were served by its arts education programs. The organization had a budget of $66 million and employs more than 1,000 full-and part-time staff. The Theatre Company is a Tony-winning creator of classic, contemporary, and original work, and a LORT member.

The Artistic Director (AD) of the Theatre Company will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on the national theatre community and will help DCPA build on its 38-year record of superb service to the people of Denver and surrounding communities. The AD will serve as the leader of a remarkable ensemble of theatre artists, the steward of an illustrious tradition of creating and staging great productions, and the visionary of a new era of brilliant theatre. The ideal candidate will be an innovative, inspiring, and experienced leader; a creative and skilled theatre artist; a selfless colleague; a nationally recognized and imaginative director; a bold but judicious manager, and an eloquent evangelist for the power of theatre to create a more inclusive and compassionate world.

The Artistic Director will conceive and articulate the vision for the Theatre Company and will lead the organization to achieve that vision. The AD’s fundamental responsibility is to ensure the Theatre Company’s success, as measured by its artistic excellence, its relevance and impact in the community, the accomplishment of both short- and long-term goals, and accountability to DCPA’s diverse constituents. The AD will be expected to lead the creation and production of work that will advance the TC’s reputation as one of the most admired such organizations in the country.

