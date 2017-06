“Animal-rights campaigners smashed windows and threw blue paint on the work space of Aboubakar Fofana in Athens … Fofana’s piece, Ka touba Farafina yé (Africa blessing) (2017), features 54 sheep – one for each country in Africa – that have their wool dyed in different shades of indigo. It deals with the ‘tragedy of migration’, Fofana says, using a sheep’s quest for new pastures as a symbol of humans risking their lives in search of a better one.”