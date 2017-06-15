American University – Term Faculty Position in Arts Management

The Department of Performing Arts in the College of Arts and Sciences at American University invites applications for a term faculty appointment in Arts Management for Academic Year 2017-2018. Rank will be dependent on experience and stature in the field. The appointment is a 9-month term position and will commence on August 28, 2017. The position is renewable, pending budget approval.

Highly qualified applicants will have at least three years of professional experience in the management field, preferably in at least one of the areas of theatre, music or dance; and demonstrated teaching experience at the university level. The candidate must have at minimum a master’s degree, preferably in an arts- or business-related field. Areas of specialization could include financial management, programming, performing arts management, cultural policy, advocacy, and other areas related to arts management. Commitment to student success is a core value of the program, and a key aspect of the position. The position will require the incumbent to teach six courses per year in arts management consisting of classes usually at the graduate level or occasionally for undergraduates and supervising of graduate capstones. Potential courses would likely include financial management and cultural policy, as well as possible special topics courses in the candidate’s area of specialization. Active service including advising students and overseeing events or other non-classroom related activities is expected. Additionally, the candidate is expected to work closely as part of the Arts Management faculty team to continue maintaining the program’s high standards of excellence and innovation.

Salary is competitive. Review of applications will begin on Monday, June 19, 2017 will continue until the position is filled, subject to on-going budgetary approval. Please submit applications via : http://apply.interfolio.com/ 42654 For the initial submission, please only include a letter of application addressing the candidate’s background as well as teaching outlook and instructional preparedness and a curriculum vitae. Letters of reference and additional materials will be requested at a later date. Please contact Richard Streeks, Administrative Coordinator, 202-885-3422 or streeks@american.edu if you have any questions.

American University is a private institution within easy reach of the many centers of government, business, research, and the arts located within the nation’s capital. For more information about American University, visit www.american.edu

The Department of Performing Arts at American University offers both undergraduate and graduate degree programs in Arts Management, Dance, Music, Theatre, and Audio Technology. Learn more about the College of Arts and Sciences at http://www.american.edu/cas/ and about the department at http://www.american.edu/CAS/ performing-arts/.

American University is an equal opportunity, affirmative action institution that operates in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The university does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex (including pregnancy), age, sexual orientation, disability, marital status, personal appearance, gender identity and expression, family responsibilities, political affiliation, source of income, veteran status, an individual’s genetic information or any other bases under federal or local laws (collectively “Protected Bases”) in its programs and activities. American University is a tobacco and smoke free campus.

