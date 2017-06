Here is a Rothko that isn’t a Rothko, a Coco Chanel suit that isn’t a Chanel, a Babe Ruth baseball glove that the Babe never set eyes on, and let’s not forget all the silver by Alt-Paul Revere. You name it, and Treasures on Trial: The Art and Science of Detecting Fakes probably doesn’t have it, but it might have something that might be. In the immortal words of master forger Elmyr de Hory: “If my work hangs in a museum long enough, it becomes real.”