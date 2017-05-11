Writers’ Union Of Canada In Disarray After Controversial Editorial On Cultural Appropriation

Write Magazine editor Hal Niedzviecki wrote that CanLit was “exhaustingly white and middle-class” because its producers are generally so and people tend to write what they know. “I say: Write what you don’t know. Get outside your own head. Relentlessly explore the lives of people who aren’t like you … Win the Appropriation Prize.” Some people were enraged, and the fallout was swift: WUC issued an apology, a board member resigned, TWUC’s Equity Task Force issued a list of demands – and Mr. Niedzviecki left his position.