Well, the problem is understandable, really: “Broadway serves both a local market and a tourist one, theater snobs and theater newcomers. If you go to a Broadway show only once a year and your ticket likely costs upwards of $100, do you choose the intellectually engaging drama or the [musical] with the lights and back handsprings and sequins? … Why do a play on Broadway at all?” As Alexis Soloski explains, there are some good reasons.